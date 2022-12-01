Spotify Profile 2022: How to watch (and rewatch) your personal feed

Spotify2022 wrapped essences Launched Wednesday, it unleashes its latest annual digital experiment that digs into the data of your music tastes for the year.
This year, Wrapped includes new features like the Myers-Briggs-style “listening” personality type and a tracker of how your musical mood changes throughout the day. As usual, Wrapped also summarizes the top artists, genres, songs, and podcasts, as well as total minutes listened. Spotify.
Wrapped is one of the most popular features of a streaming service, as well as a tie-in for a major marketing campaign. Spotify itself is the world’s largest music streaming service by number of users, making its annual data feed one way to take the pulse of the world’s listening habits.
This year’s abstracts include:
- Your listening personality: Users are categorized into 16 music personalities – like Deep Diver, Repayer, Adventurer or Fanclubber – that describe your listening style.
- Audio Day: A progressive look at how your music habits evolve throughout the day, with Spotify defining your life morning, day and night. My morning mood is, it seems, “dearly friendly,” whatever that means.
- Your artist’s messagesExpanding on a feature added last year, Spotify is dropping videos from top artists into the Wrapped Trials. Last year, Spotify had more than 100 artists record a thank-you message for fans. This year, more than 40,000 artists participated. If your top artists include someone who has recorded this type of cameo, you should see one or more pop up in your wrapper feed.
Spotify has also launched wraparound “Creator” experiences for artists and podcasters on the service, which are individual mini-sites that delve deeper into how their fans listen throughout the year.
All the ways to share your Wrapped File on social networks are back, plus new Social Cards for sharing on WhatsApp and Line this year. Snapchat also has a custom Lens that reflects your personalized listening personality.
How to watch (and rewatch) your wraparound summary
Wrapped Experiences are only available in the Spotify mobile app, for both Android devices and Apple iPhone or iPad. Just make sure you download the latest version of the Spotify app, which is version 8.7.78.
The app will have multiple entry points into your wrapped experience, including banners on the Home, Search, and Library tabs, as well as a full “Your 2022 in Review” shelf on the homepage.
Your Wrapped file is usually available for more than a month after it’s released. Even if you’ve already watched it, you should be able to rewatch it for a while.
If you don’t see many prompts in the app to find it again, you can always go back to your profile by visiting This webpage on your mobile device; The page should automatically open your Spotify app for the Wrapped experience. And you can always search the Spotify mobile app for “2022 Wrapped” to find it again and watch it again.
If you still can’t find your Wrapped file at all, you probably haven’t used Spotify enough to generate enough data to create a custom wrap. To be eligible for Wrapped, users must stream at least 30 tracks of more than 30 seconds, as well as stream at least five artists, sometime between January 1 and early November.
Top 2022 Spotify Rankings
The most streamed international artists
- bad bunny
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- weekend
- BTS
Most streamed artists in the United States
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- bad bunny
- Kanye West
- weekend
The most streamed songs worldwide
- As before, Harry Styles
- Heat waves by glass animals
- Stay (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid Laroi
- Mi Porto Bonito from Bad Bunny feat. Chincho Corleone
- Tite Mi Pregonto by Bad Bunny
Most streamed songs in the United States
- As before, Harry Styles
- Heat waves by glass animals
- The Bad Habit of Steve Lacy
- Mi Porto Bonito from Bad Bunny feat. Chincho Corleone
- First Class Jack Harlow
The world’s most streamed albums
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- House of Harry, Harry Styles
- Photo, Olivia Rodrigo
- =, Ed Sheeran
- Her planet, Doja Cat
Top Streamed US Albums
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- House of Harry, Harry Styles
- Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
- Midnight, Taylor Swift
- Photo, Olivia Rodrigo
The world’s most popular podcast
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call her father
- Everything goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Caso 63 (all languages)
- Crime addict
The most popular podcast in the United States
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call her father
- Crime addict
- newspaper
- Armchair expert with Dax Shepard
The world’s most popular artists
Viral artists are those whose music is shared more frequently on Spotify social platforms.
- Taylor Swift
- weekend
- bad bunny
- BTS
- Lana Del Rey
The most shared global words
- Heat waves by glass animals
- Heather from Conan Gray
- I Love You Even by Walters
- Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey
- Somewhere only we know of before Ken
