December 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Spotify Profile 2022: How to watch (and rewatch) your personal feed

Muhammad 1 hour ago 4 min read

Spotify2022 wrapped essences Launched Wednesday, it unleashes its latest annual digital experiment that digs into the data of your music tastes for the year.

This year, Wrapped includes new features like the Myers-Briggs-style “listening” personality type and a tracker of how your musical mood changes throughout the day. As usual, Wrapped also summarizes the top artists, genres, songs, and podcasts, as well as total minutes listened. Spotify.

Wrapped is one of the most popular features of a streaming service, as well as a tie-in for a major marketing campaign. Spotify itself is the world’s largest music streaming service by number of users, making its annual data feed one way to take the pulse of the world’s listening habits.

This year’s abstracts include:

  • Your listening personality: Users are categorized into 16 music personalities – like Deep Diver, Repayer, Adventurer or Fanclubber – that describe your listening style.
  • Audio Day: A progressive look at how your music habits evolve throughout the day, with Spotify defining your life morning, day and night. My morning mood is, it seems, “dearly friendly,” whatever that means.
  • Your artist’s messagesExpanding on a feature added last year, Spotify is dropping videos from top artists into the Wrapped Trials. Last year, Spotify had more than 100 artists record a thank-you message for fans. This year, more than 40,000 artists participated. If your top artists include someone who has recorded this type of cameo, you should see one or more pop up in your wrapper feed.

Spotify has also launched wraparound “Creator” experiences for artists and podcasters on the service, which are individual mini-sites that delve deeper into how their fans listen throughout the year.

See also  Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson leave SNL

All the ways to share your Wrapped File on social networks are back, plus new Social Cards for sharing on WhatsApp and Line this year. Snapchat also has a custom Lens that reflects your personalized listening personality.

How to watch (and rewatch) your wraparound summary

CNET Tech Tips logo

Wrapped Experiences are only available in the Spotify mobile app, for both Android devices and Apple iPhone or iPad. Just make sure you download the latest version of the Spotify app, which is version 8.7.78.

The app will have multiple entry points into your wrapped experience, including banners on the Home, Search, and Library tabs, as well as a full “Your 2022 in Review” shelf on the homepage.

Your Wrapped file is usually available for more than a month after it’s released. Even if you’ve already watched it, you should be able to rewatch it for a while.

If you don’t see many prompts in the app to find it again, you can always go back to your profile by visiting This webpage on your mobile device; The page should automatically open your Spotify app for the Wrapped experience. And you can always search the Spotify mobile app for “2022 Wrapped” to find it again and watch it again.

If you still can’t find your Wrapped file at all, you probably haven’t used Spotify enough to generate enough data to create a custom wrap. To be eligible for Wrapped, users must stream at least 30 tracks of more than 30 seconds, as well as stream at least five artists, sometime between January 1 and early November.

See also  Amal Clooney wears an extra-long maxi dress in a yellow sequined dress after the London premiere

Read more: The best music streaming service

Top 2022 Spotify Rankings

The most streamed international artists

  1. bad bunny
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Drake
  4. weekend
  5. BTS

Most streamed artists in the United States

  1. Drake
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. bad bunny
  4. Kanye West
  5. weekend

The most streamed songs worldwide

  1. As before, Harry Styles
  2. Heat waves by glass animals
  3. Stay (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid Laroi
  4. Mi Porto Bonito from Bad Bunny feat. Chincho Corleone
  5. Tite Mi Pregonto by Bad Bunny

Most streamed songs in the United States

  1. As before, Harry Styles
  2. Heat waves by glass animals
  3. The Bad Habit of Steve Lacy
  4. Mi Porto Bonito from Bad Bunny feat. Chincho Corleone
  5. First Class Jack Harlow

The world’s most streamed albums

  1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
  2. House of Harry, Harry Styles
  3. Photo, Olivia Rodrigo
  4. =, Ed Sheeran
  5. Her planet, Doja Cat

Top Streamed US Albums

  1. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
  2. House of Harry, Harry Styles
  3. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
  4. Midnight, Taylor Swift
  5. Photo, Olivia Rodrigo

The world’s most popular podcast

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call her father
  3. Everything goes with Emma Chamberlain
  4. Caso 63 (all languages)
  5. Crime addict

The most popular podcast in the United States

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call her father
  3. Crime addict
  4. newspaper
  5. Armchair expert with Dax Shepard

The world’s most popular artists

Viral artists are those whose music is shared more frequently on Spotify social platforms.

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. weekend
  3. bad bunny
  4. BTS
  5. Lana Del Rey

The most shared global words

  1. Heat waves by glass animals
  2. Heather from Conan Gray
  3. I Love You Even by Walters
  4. Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey
  5. Somewhere only we know of before Ken
See also  Taylor Swift's short film All Too Well qualifies for an Oscar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Christine McPhee’s final public performance at the Peter Green Tribute Show – Rolling Stone

9 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Buckingham Palace official resigns after Black Charity CEO asked where she was ‘really’ from

17 hours ago Muhammad
4 min read

The best jazz albums of 2022

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

5 min read

Dow Jones falls on salesforce’s quiet inflation data, dollar general lower on earnings

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

Spotify Profile 2022: How to watch (and rewatch) your personal feed

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

The supermassive black hole violently shreds stars and shoots a relativistic jet toward Earth

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024 as Rose Bowl winds down: Sources

1 hour ago Emet