Spotify Profile 2022: How to watch (and rewatch) your personal feed

Spotify2022 wrapped essences Launched Wednesday, it unleashes its latest annual digital experiment that digs into the data of your music tastes for the year.

This year, Wrapped includes new features like the Myers-Briggs-style “listening” personality type and a tracker of how your musical mood changes throughout the day. As usual, Wrapped also summarizes the top artists, genres, songs, and podcasts, as well as total minutes listened. Spotify.

Wrapped is one of the most popular features of a streaming service, as well as a tie-in for a major marketing campaign. Spotify itself is the world’s largest music streaming service by number of users, making its annual data feed one way to take the pulse of the world’s listening habits.

This year’s abstracts include:

Your listening personality: Users are categorized into 16 music personalities – like Deep Diver, Repayer, Adventurer or Fanclubber – that describe your listening style.

Audio Day: A progressive look at how your music habits evolve throughout the day, with Spotify defining your life morning, day and night. My morning mood is, it seems, “dearly friendly,” whatever that means.

Your artist’s messagesExpanding on a feature added last year, Spotify is dropping videos from top artists into the Wrapped Trials. Last year, Spotify had more than 100 artists record a thank-you message for fans. This year, more than 40,000 artists participated. If your top artists include someone who has recorded this type of cameo, you should see one or more pop up in your wrapper feed.

Spotify has also launched wraparound “Creator” experiences for artists and podcasters on the service, which are individual mini-sites that delve deeper into how their fans listen throughout the year.

All the ways to share your Wrapped File on social networks are back, plus new Social Cards for sharing on WhatsApp and Line this year. Snapchat also has a custom Lens that reflects your personalized listening personality.

How to watch (and rewatch) your wraparound summary

Wrapped Experiences are only available in the Spotify mobile app, for both Android devices and Apple iPhone or iPad. Just make sure you download the latest version of the Spotify app, which is version 8.7.78.

The app will have multiple entry points into your wrapped experience, including banners on the Home, Search, and Library tabs, as well as a full “Your 2022 in Review” shelf on the homepage.

Your Wrapped file is usually available for more than a month after it’s released. Even if you’ve already watched it, you should be able to rewatch it for a while.

If you don’t see many prompts in the app to find it again, you can always go back to your profile by visiting This webpage on your mobile device; The page should automatically open your Spotify app for the Wrapped experience. And you can always search the Spotify mobile app for “2022 Wrapped” to find it again and watch it again.

If you still can’t find your Wrapped file at all, you probably haven’t used Spotify enough to generate enough data to create a custom wrap. To be eligible for Wrapped, users must stream at least 30 tracks of more than 30 seconds, as well as stream at least five artists, sometime between January 1 and early November.

Top 2022 Spotify Rankings

The most streamed international artists

bad bunny Taylor Swift Drake weekend BTS

Most streamed artists in the United States

Drake Taylor Swift bad bunny Kanye West weekend

The most streamed songs worldwide

As before, Harry Styles Heat waves by glass animals Stay (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid Laroi Mi Porto Bonito from Bad Bunny feat. Chincho Corleone Tite Mi Pregonto by Bad Bunny

Most streamed songs in the United States

As before, Harry Styles Heat waves by glass animals The Bad Habit of Steve Lacy Mi Porto Bonito from Bad Bunny feat. Chincho Corleone First Class Jack Harlow

The world’s most streamed albums

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny House of Harry, Harry Styles Photo, Olivia Rodrigo =, Ed Sheeran Her planet, Doja Cat

Top Streamed US Albums

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny House of Harry, Harry Styles Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen Midnight, Taylor Swift Photo, Olivia Rodrigo

The world’s most popular podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience Call her father Everything goes with Emma Chamberlain Caso 63 (all languages) Crime addict

The most popular podcast in the United States

The Joe Rogan Experience Call her father Crime addict newspaper Armchair expert with Dax Shepard

The world’s most popular artists

Viral artists are those whose music is shared more frequently on Spotify social platforms.

Taylor Swift weekend bad bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

The most shared global words