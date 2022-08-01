Spotify paying customers will soon get separate play and shuffle buttons

Spotify completely separates the playback and shuffle buttons – but only for Premium subscribers. The company announced today that it has begun rolling out individual buttons for the two functions, which will replace the built-in play/switch button currently at the top of playlists and artist pages. The change is expected to affect Android and iOS devices “in the coming weeks”.

“This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer on top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want,” Spotify wrote on his blog. “Whether you love the fun of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order simply by hitting Play, Spotify has you covered.”

Spotify’s fondness for switching tracks sometimes, Frustrated artists drew Who want to listen to their albums in the original playback order. Adele tweeted last year: “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought about our playlist for no reason.” This resulted in Spotify showing the standard play button by default on album pages instead of on the playlist/shuffle combination. Now, Spotify Premium customers will see individual buttons throughout the app. “From the moment you hit the play button on Spotify, you decide how you want to hear your favorite playlists or the new album you grab,” the company wrote.

It seems a little funny that Spotify is now using its own buttons and user interface as a differentiator between the free and paid offerings of the service, but here we are. Unfortunately, I still can’t play or shuffle any Spotify HiFi tracks. It’s now almost 18 months since Spotify announced the lossless-quality streaming category, and The company has not yet released it to subscribers. And no, I will never stop bringing it up.