Spirit Airlines, Carvana, Warby Parker and more

Take a look at some of Primarkt’s biggest drivers:

Spirit Airlines (Save) – Spirit Airlines is up 19.3% in pre-market trading then Jet Blue (JBLU) Launched a bid offer of $30 per share to its competitor airline. Spirit rejected a previous offer from JetBlue, preferring to keep a previously concluded merger deal with Frontier Airlines. frontier group (ULCC). Frontier shares jumped 5.5 percent, while JetBlue fell 0.6 percent.

Carvana (CVNA) — Shares of Carvana rose 13.3% in pre-market activity after the used-car retailer predicted big underlying earnings for 2023. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Carvana also detailed its plans to cut costs.

Warby Parker (WRBY)–The eyeglasses retailer stock fell 3.8% in the primary market after the company reported an unexpected quarterly loss in addition to revenue that came in just below expectations. Warby Parker has reiterated its previous forecast for the full year.

Twitter (TWTR) — Twitter is down 2% in the primary market, amid speculation over whether Elon Musk will complete the social media platform’s acquisition deal. Musk tweeted over the weekend that Twitter’s lawyers told him he had violated a nondisclosure agreement by disclosing the sample sizes Twitter uses when analyzing spam accounts.

Netflix (NFLX) — Netflix added 1.8% in premarket trading after Wedbush upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “neutral.” The company said the impressive release of shows like “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” will help reduce disruption and believes Netflix is ​​in a position to once again grow.

Rivian (riff) – Ford Motor (F) It sold another 7 million shares of the electric car maker, according to an SEC filing. It comes after 8 million shares were sold last week, with sellers leaving Ford with a 9.7% share. Rivian stock lost 1.1% in pre-market trading.

SoFi (Sofy) — Shares of the fintech company rose 4.2% in the primary market after Piper Sandler upgraded it to “overweight” from “neutral.” The company said SoFi will benefit from rapid growth in deposits, the end of the student loan moratorium and revenue growth in financial services.

Mantech International (MANT) – Carlisle Group (CG) is about to finalize a $4 billion purchase of defense contractor ManTech, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. A deal could be announced as soon as this week.

trade office (TTD) – The automated advertising company’s stock added 3.3% in premarket trading after Stifel Financial upgraded it to “buy” from “hold” and increased its target price to $80 a share from $50 a share. Stifel said The Trade Desk would benefit from adding ad-supported versions of Netflix and Disney+.