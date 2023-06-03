“Spider-Verse 2” scores the third-highest opening for an animation – Variety

Sony

They want spider-man pictures. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” took in $51.75 million on Friday from 4,313 locations, a figure that includes about $17.35 million in Thursday previews.

The superhero animated adventure has already surpassed expectations that topped the opening of $80 million or so for the weekend, with the film now looking to crack its $113 million debut through Sunday.

The original 2018 “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” performed closer to the traditional animated version, making $35 million domestically before hitting $190 million over the holiday season. This remake has the momentum of a glamorous summer blockbuster, and now looks to more than triple the debut of its predecessor. The figure of $51.75 million marked the third-highest opening day ever for an animated release. The movie is also getting a boost from ticket sales for premium halls like Imax.

This massive rise in box office draws can be attributed to the sensation. “Into the Spider-Verse” finished its theatrical run with around $375 million worldwide, but has garnered acclaim from critics and audiences for its stunning, shape-bending animation and modern comedic punch. The film rode all the way to the Academy Awards, becoming the first comedy film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

After growing its following for nearly five years, the Spider-Verse series has finally launched its sequel to an enthusiastic audience. Reviews are again positive across the board, with a 95% approval rating from top critics on aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. The audience is also on board, as indicated by the “A” grade assigned by ticket buyers through research firm Cinema Score.

In a review, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman offered some over-the-top praise, writing that "The film takes this story to new realms of delight that makes it a true spiritual companion piece to the first film. This one turns our heads and then some; this one turns our heads even more."

Across the Spider-Verse features returning cast members Shamick Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, and Jake Johnson as Peter P. Parker as a trio of spider-guards on a journey between dimensions once again. New characters include Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Drew (Issa Rai), Spider-Man India (Karan Soni), and Spider-Man (Daniel Kaluuya). A sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for release in March 2024.

