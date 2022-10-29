Spice Girls’ Mel B gets engaged to Rory McPhee after 3 years of dating: ‘It was so romantic’

Manchester, England – May 10: Mel B attends the MEN Pride Awards of Manchester 2022 at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Karway Tang/WireImage)

Melanie “Mel B” Brown Soon in the aisle!

The Spice Girls member, 47, appeared on Gogglebox Celebrities In the UK on Friday, when she shared the details of her last engagement to her boyfriend of three years, the hairstylist Rory McVeigh.

Wearing her signature animal print, Brown was approaching her friend, comedian Ruby Wax, who asked her about the engagement.

“I love you, you are my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” Brown said, then noted that McVeigh, 36, popped the question while they were on vacation in Berkshire.

She added to Wax, “There were rose petals everywhere, a wood-burning fireplace, and a hotel—it was Cliveden. It was so romantic. I love flowers.”

McPhee, who worked with Brown on this season of disguised singer He often posts the hairstyles he now presents to his fiancée on his Instagram account.

Brown’s representatives did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pop star was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and they have a daughter, Phoenix Chi, 23. Brown was also married to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, and together they share custody of daughter Madison, 10.

Brown also had a previous relationship with Eddie Murphywho share a daughter, angel iris15, with.

Brown and her daughters shared a funny interaction on Instagram in July, When girls couldn’t recognize their mother’s famous music.

While reading the lyrics of the 1997 Spice Girls song “Who Do You Think You Are” to her daughters, Madison guessed that the singer was lady gagabefore suggesting that Adele.

Commenting on one of the Instagram clips, Brown wrote: “My kids have no clue when it comes to Spice Girl songs.”

However, Angel continued to encourage Madison to sing the next line, as Brown continued with more lyrics. Angel finally realized the answer, and shouted, “Hey, it’s the Spice Girls!” Madison also smiled.

She captioned the follow-up clip, with her cheeky emoji, “So the Spice Girls may have sold over 100 million records, but I think I need to buy another album for my kids.”