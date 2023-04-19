Spencer Strider equals the achievement of John Smoltz Strider

When Soto came to the plate again in the sixth, he immediately saw a pair of heaters clocking in at 99.1 mph. Then he killed the unsuccessful attempt by whipping a 98.9 mph sprint past second baseman Albees. Matt Carpenter, who walked in the second inning, and Xander Bogaerts, who was hit by a pitch in the fourth, were the only ones Soto didn’t call in for Stryder.