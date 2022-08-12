Spectrum assets shutdown: Shows renewal canceled, Joe Pickett

The TV scene misses another source of original content: Spectrum Originswhich produced a series like The best in Los Angeles and the crazy of you For Spectrum Cable Subscribers ClosedAccording to our sister site LimitIts parent company, Charter Communications, has canceled all original programming plans.

This move leaves many current spectrum chains in limbo, including the New West Joe Pickettwhich has been ranked as the highest-rated Spectrum series of all time and It has been renewed for a second season In February, the science fiction film beacon 23And the championship Game of thrones Alum Lena Headey, which was already renewed before the premiere of its series. (beacon 23 It’s a co-production with AMC.) It’s not yet clear if the series will continue to air on Spectrum, be moved to another network, or be canceled altogether.

Related stories

Spectrum Originals was launched in 2019 with the premiere of The best in Los Angelesa branch of bad boys The movie franchise was originally developed at NBC and stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. It ran for two seasons before being canceled in 2020. Spectrum also hosted a 12-episode revival of the ’90s sitcom on NBC. crazy of you, with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt reprising their roles as married New Yorkers Paul and Jimmy Buchman. Their other original series included stingthe spelling COVID of good fightRobert and Michelle King, season two of the True Crime anthology Chasewhich came from the Discovery website and focused on the 1996 Atlanta bombing and false accuser Richard Jewell.

Several upcoming series are still in development in Spectrum Originals: Miniseries George and Tammy, starring Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as country music legend Tammy Winnett; Cold War thrills Spy among friends, starring Damien Lewis and Jay Pearce (co-production with Brett Box); A drama that takes place in Florida Questioningchampionship The wonderful Mrs. MaiselLuke Kirby (co-production with Roku Channel).