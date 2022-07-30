July 30, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Spanish prosecutors seek 8-year prison sentence for Shakira in tax fraud case

Aygen 1 hour ago 2 min read
Spanish prosecutors seek 8-year prison sentence for Shakira in tax fraud case

Prosecutors in Spain said Friday that they will ask the court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted at her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is accused of not paying The Spanish government taxed 14.5 million euros ($15 million) between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors said they would also seek a 24 million euros ($24 million) fine.

Shakira
Singer Shakira attends the screening of “Elvis” during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Mark Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images


The indictment details the six counts against Shakira. This week, the singer rejected the settlement deal offered by the prosecution, opting for a trial instead. A trial date has not yet been set.

Publicity officials in London said in a statement on Friday that Shakira “has always cooperated, abides by the law, and has demonstrated impeccable behavior as an individual and as a taxpayer”. Publicity staff accused the Spanish tax authority of violating its rights.

Shakira’s Spanish PR team said earlier this week that the artist had deposited the amount she is said to be owed, including 3 million euros in interest.

Barcelona prosecutors alleged that the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently Ended an 11-year relationship With Barcelona star Gerard Pique, she bore him two children. The family lived in Barcelona.

See also  Lebanon is holding its first parliamentary elections since the financial collapse and explosion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The mother of shooter Shinzo Abe says she feels sorry for causing trouble to the Unification Church

10 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Alibaba’s stock fell this week. Here why.

18 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Prince Charles ‘Classic’ Aston Martin stuns fans at Commonwealth Games – ‘Grand Entrance’ | Royal | News

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

8 min read

World: Passers-by film Nigerian barker killed in broad daylight on open street in Italy

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

Chevron and Exxon achieve record profits from the oil price boom

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Hong Kong party accident: Back-up mirror dancer in intensive care after painting fell

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

A stable gut helps elite athletes perform better

1 hour ago Izer