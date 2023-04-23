Spanish Leopard 2 tanks on their way to Ukraine





CNN

–



Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said on Saturday that six Leopard 2 tanks destined for Ukraine have left the Spanish port city of Santander in northern Spain and are on their way to their destination.

Robles told reporters that the tanks left Santander “with 20 heavy trucks” and that the journey by sea would take five to six days.

And she said: “In six days they will pass another country, they will be in Ukraine.”

Robles said last week that four more Leopard tanks, in addition to the existing six, would be sent to Ukraine after repairs, “as soon as possible.”

Reuters reported that 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics were trained in Spain.

Ukraine was relying on outdated Soviet-era tanks during the Russian invasion and appealed to the West for modern battle tanks to support Kiev’s forces.

Experts said the Leopard’s relatively low maintenance requirements compared to other tank models mean it will be well suited to the Ukrainians’ needs.

The Leopards are used by many militaries around the world and it is believed that there are around 2,000 Leopard 2 vehicles deployed across Europe, at various levels of readiness.

In recent months, the United States, along with countries such as Poland, Finland and the United Kingdom, have pledged to send tanks to Ukraine.

After international pressure, Germany announced a major decision in January to send Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev’s forces – angering Kremlin officials who sought to portray the move as an act of aggression against Russia.