Spanish authorities seize “smuggled” Picasso at Ibiza airport

Spain’s Tax Agency and Civil Guard said in a statement on Monday that officials in Spain confiscated a drawing believed to be drawn by Pablo Picasso and valued at more than $460,000 from a passenger who failed to declare it to airport customs.

The traveler, whose name has not been released, arrived in Ibiza, Spain, from Switzerland on July 5, and attempted to smuggle the 1966 sketch, called “Trois Personnages”, in his luggage, According to Spanish officials.

Spanish authorities said customs officials in Switzerland had told them about a passenger who was “carrying a work of art in circumstances” that Swiss officials deemed “suspicious.” The man told authorities he had nothing to say when he was questioned after landing at Ibiza airport.