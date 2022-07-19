July 20, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Spanish authorities seize “smuggled” Picasso at Ibiza airport

Aygen 1 hour ago 2 min read
Spanish authorities seize "smuggled" Picasso at Ibiza airport

Spain’s Tax Agency and Civil Guard said in a statement on Monday that officials in Spain confiscated a drawing believed to be drawn by Pablo Picasso and valued at more than $460,000 from a passenger who failed to declare it to airport customs.

The traveler, whose name has not been released, arrived in Ibiza, Spain, from Switzerland on July 5, and attempted to smuggle the 1966 sketch, called “Trois Personnages”, in his luggage, According to Spanish officials.

Spanish authorities said customs officials in Switzerland had told them about a passenger who was “carrying a work of art in circumstances” that Swiss officials deemed “suspicious.” The man told authorities he had nothing to say when he was questioned after landing at Ibiza airport.

Authorities said that when he tried to pass through a green corridor at the airport, customs officers searched his bags and found the drawing that Picasso had signed.

The traveler then claimed, according to investigators, that the work was a copy and presented a handwritten bill for 1,500 Swiss francs, or about $1,550.

But during a search in luggage, investigators found a second bill from an art gallery in Zurich for 450,000 Swiss francs, or about $464,000, for the sale of “Trois figures” (three figures), authorities said.

artistBorn in Málaga, Spain, he became one of the most influential artists of the twentieth century, and his works gross sums of money. In May, Picasso estimated “Femme Nue Couchée” at more than $60 million, Sold for $67.5 million with fees in Sotheby’s.

Imports such as artwork brought into Spain from outside the European Union are subject to customs duties.

See also  Ukraine has offered neutrality in talks with Russia - what does that mean? | Ukraine

Spanish authorities said in a statement: “Since this is property in excess of €150,000 that was presented without a customs declaration despite specific questions to the authorities regarding whether the passenger had anything to declare, a presumed crime could have been committed by the smuggled goods. “.

After the accident, the drawing was submitted for examination to the director of the Ibiza Museum of Contemporary Art, who stated that the artwork was an original Picasso and that its market value matched the price of the Swiss exhibition bill.

Spanish authorities said experts would complete a more comprehensive analysis of the artwork to determine its source, and that it would remain under court supervision until the investigation was completed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Race to replace Boris Johnson to the last 3 contenders

9 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

Heatwave in Europe: UK sees third hottest day ever, bushfires rage in France and Spain

18 hours ago Aygen
4 min read

CNN Poll: Most Americans are unhappy with Biden, the economy and the state of the country

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Dramatic scenes: Fire breaks out east of London, breaking UK all-time heat record

56 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Oil prices were not affected by the lack of crude oil and gasoline growth

1 hour ago Izer
5 min read

Tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday 20 July 2022

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

Physicists have devised a way to see the elusive ‘abnormal effect’ in the lab

1 hour ago Izer