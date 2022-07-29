July 29, 2022

Spain: Prosecutors seek 8-year prison sentence for Shakira

Madrid (AFP) – Spanish prosecutors said Friday they will ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is found guilty at her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is accused of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors said they will also seek a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million). ).

The indictment details the six counts against Shakira. This week, the singer rejected the settlement deal offered by the prosecution, opting for a trial instead. A trial date has not yet been set.

Publicity officials in London said in a statement on Friday that Shakira “has always cooperated, abides by the law, and has demonstrated impeccable behavior as an individual and as a taxpayer”. Publicity staff accused the Spanish tax authority of violating its rights.

Shakira’s Spanish PR team said earlier this week that the artist had deposited the amount she is said to be owed, including 3 million euros in interest.

Barcelona prosecutors alleged that the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year relationship with Barcelona star Gerard Pique, with whom she has two children. The family lived in Barcelona.

