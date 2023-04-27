Spain is bracing for exceptionally high temperatures that are expected to break records for the month of April





The national weather service AEMET reports that a mass of hot, dry air blowing north from Africa has brought “exceptionally high” temperatures that are more “typical of summer” this week in central and southern Spain.

This week temperatures are expected to be 15-20°C above normal for this time of year, with a chance of reaching 40°C (104°F) in some places.

In large parts of Spain, temperatures exceeded 30 °C (86 °F). On Thursday, temperatures are expected to exceed 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Guadalquivir river valley, which includes the cities of Cordoba and Seville, according to Spain’s national weather service.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency reported that the airports of Cordoba and Seville exceeded 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, breaking the previous April temperature records set in 1997.

Nighttime temperatures are also expected to remain high, never dropping below 20°C (68°F) in some places.

Spanish media reported that schools in central and southern Spain are concerned about protecting students and staff from sweltering classrooms without air conditioning. Some are considering changing schedules to put outdoor exercise activities earlier in the school day.

The heat may increase wildfire risks in the country, which has already seen unusually early blazes Burning more than 10,000 acres In the eastern region of the country Castellón in late March.

The high temperatures come as a prolonged drought has ravaged parts of southern Spain, as well as the country’s northeast, near Barcelona. Spain’s Ministry of Ecological Transition reported that precipitation was very low, with March levels only 36% lower than the average monthly precipitation.

Reuters reports that the country has seen 36 consecutive months of below-average rainfall, with reservoirs only about half their capacity. In Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, reservoir water levels are around 25% and there are already some water restrictions in place.

Water shortage is seriously affecting farmers in the country.

“The situation with agriculture due to drought is very worrying throughout Spain but in the most affected areas, it can be called painful,” said the Union of Small Farmers and Livestock Breeders UPA.

“Even fruit and olive trees, which are usually more drought tolerant, are severely affected, due to years of low rainfall and extreme heat,” UPA said on its website.

According to AEMET, the early sweltering heat is expected to continue through the end of the week.