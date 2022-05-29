May 29, 2022

SpaceX’s Starship business in Texas sparks shore access lawsuit

SpaceX's Starship business in Texas sparks shore access lawsuit

A judge is expected to hear a lawsuit on June 1 regarding restrictions on access to a South Texas beach amid SpaceX’s activities for the Starship program.

The Sierra Club, the Carrizo/Comecrudo Tribe of Texas, and the nonprofit Save RGV have joined together in a lawsuit against the Texas General Land Office, Texas Land Commissioner George B. Bush, and Cameron County in Texas to periodically close Boca Chica Beach for a period of time. SpaceX Operations during the Starship tests, the Sierra Club stated May 5. Boca Chica Beach is located near SpaceX’s Starbase facility, where construction is taking place Starship Prototypes of massive, super-heavy rockets and boosters.

