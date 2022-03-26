March 26, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

SpaceX’s private Ax-1 astronaut flight has been allowed to launch pending test of NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar rocket

Izer 1 hour ago 5 min read
SpaceX's private Ax-1 astronaut flight has been allowed to launch pending test of NASA's Artemis 1 lunar rocket

Commercial spaceflight company Axiom Space was allowed to launch the world’s first entirely private mission to the International Space Station in April, but only after a critical test of NASA’s new Artemis 1 moon rocket.

The Ax mission 1 To the International Space Station, it passed a flight readiness review Friday (March 25), allowing the launch to proceed no later than April 3 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will take off from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where SpaceX Missions launched by NASA astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

NASA emails reveal internal discussions about calls to rename the James Webb Space Telescope: report

9 hours ago Izer
7 min read

Documents reveal NASA’s internal struggles over renaming of the Webb Telescope

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

New MIT simulation reveals important insights into the birth of the universe

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

9 min read

Technology: It actually seems to have hacked the Russian central bank anonymously

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Applebee CEO says to use gas prices and inflation to cut wages: Report

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Taylor Hawkins: The drummer of the Foo Fighters

1 hour ago Muhammad
5 min read

SpaceX’s private Ax-1 astronaut flight has been allowed to launch pending test of NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar rocket

1 hour ago Izer