March 25, 2022

SpaceX’s new Dragon capsule bears the name ‘Freedom’

SpaceX’s Crew-4 will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in April aboard a Dragon capsule His name is “Freedom”.

NASA Astronaut Kjell Lindgren announced the name on Twitter on Wednesday.

NASA announces plans to develop the second ARTEMIS MOON LANDER

“Freedom!! Crew 4 It will fly to the International Space Station in the new Dragon capsule called “Freedom”. He wrote: “The name celebrates a fundamental human right, the industry and innovation that springs from the unfettered human spirit.”

Lindgren continued to say that SpaceX and NASA have “restored national capability” and that Crew-4 honors the ingenuity and hard work of those involved in the effort.

Alan Shepard flew Freedom 7 At the dawn of human spaceflight. We are honored to offer freedom to a new generation! ”

The Freedom 7 mission took place in May 1961. Shepard, one of the original Mercury 7 astronauts, commanded the first American human spaceflight.

Lindgren, Crew-4 mission commander, is joined by NASA pilot Bob Hines and mission specialist Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA mission specialist Samantha Cristoforetti.

NASA said the closest target launch date for the mission is April 19, 2022.

According to the agency Blog postthe date has been modified “to allow appropriate distances for operations and post-flight data reviews between human spaceflight missions and to allow multiple consecutive launch attempts based on orbit mechanics to reach the space station.”

“The current launch date is not Tuesday, April 19, pending completion of program reviews expected early next week to formalize the new target. Crew 4 will transport an international crew of four astronauts to the orbital complex aboard the new Dragon spacecraft and She added, “The Falcon 9 rocket, which has proven its efficiency in a scientific expedition flight.”

Freedom will launch in a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Other Crew Dragon capsules are called Endeavor, Resilience and Endurance.

