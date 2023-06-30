Jul 01, 2023 11:12 a.m

Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station



Euclid, a European Space Agency (ESA) mission with contributions from NASA, is designed to explore the formation and evolution of the dark universe. It will create a 3D map of the universe by observing billions of galaxies as far as 10 billion light-years away, across more than a third of the sky. Euclid will be launched into a monitoring orbit at the Lagrangian point of the Sun and Earth, L2.

