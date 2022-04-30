April 30, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after ‘amazing’ space station flight

Izer 27 mins ago 2 min read
SpaceX's Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after 'amazing' space station flight

Newly arrived Crew-4 astronauts at the International Space Station are ready to begin a six-month stay in space after this week’s smooth SpaceX flight.

Astronaut and NASA astronaut Robert Haines said that the flight into space in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, his first mission and spacecraft freedom, the “eye-watering” experience came to light even after a career in flying fighter planes. the mission Launched into space early Wednesday (April 27) and docked less than 16 hours later.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Orca submarine volcano in Antarctica swept by a swarm of 85,000 earthquakes

8 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The fully aligned Webb Space Telescope sees a field of stars

16 hours ago Izer
4 min read

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Alignment Complete – Capturing Clear, Focused Images

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Lavrov: NATO should not supply more weapons to Ukraine

18 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

‘Stop hitting me,’ Elon Musk told Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she posted a scathing tweet about the tech ‘Billionaire with an ego problem’.

20 mins ago Izer
2 min read

DaBaby charged with felony battery over alleged music video attack

22 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts rejoice after ‘amazing’ space station flight

27 mins ago Izer