May 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

SpaceX Moon and Sunrise Starlink Satellite Launch Pictures

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
SpaceX Moon and Sunrise Starlink Satellite Launch Pictures

When SpaceX launched a new Starlink fleet into orbit last week, the rocket wasn’t the only star.

Like SpaceX Ground tracking cameras set up early in the morning Falcon 9 . rocket Launched from Florida on May 18, its operators captured a stunning view of the nearly full moon. Minutes later, a Falcon 9 53 Starlink satellites launched into space From Pad 39A of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

“What you’re seeing on your screen is this amazing live shot of a beincg object captured by one of our tracking cameras in the Cape,” Jesse Anderson, Production Director of SpaceX, said during a live broadcast. “Now, these are the same cameras we use to track the Falcon 9 during launch, and today we get an additional view of the moon, which looks great on your screen.” Anderson said the scene was captured with the help of a SpaceX launch engineer named John.

Related: Starlink megaconstellation from SpaceX is launched in pictures

A SpaceX rocket launch tracking camera captured this stunning view of the moon before the company’s launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 Starlink satellites from Pad 39A from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on May 18, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

Hubble data shows that ‘something strange’ is happening

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Voyager 1 talks some bullshit, but it still works

18 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is open to astronauts

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Symbolic – domestic – that’s why fashionable foods don’t work

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

HSBC suspends banker over comments on climate change

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Zack Brown Band founder member John Driskill Hopkins announces a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX Moon and Sunrise Starlink Satellite Launch Pictures

1 hour ago Izer