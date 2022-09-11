SpaceX launches one of its most complex missions to date – Spaceflight Now

Abel Avelan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, said in a statement. This revolutionary technology supports our mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by the more than 5 billion mobile subscribers today moving in and out of coverage, and deliver cellular broadband to the nearly half of the world’s population that remains unconnected. We want to bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots.

The BlueWalker 3 rides in the upper position inside the Falcon 9’s payload canopy. The upper stage of the Falcon 9 will burn two engines before deploying the approximately 3,300-pound (1.5 metric tons) BlueWalker 3 satellite to an altitude of approximately 318 miles (513 kilometers). BlueWalker 3 is scheduled to disconnect about 50 minutes after takeoff.

Two more engines in the upper stage of the Falcon 9 will burn the rocket into a slightly lower orbit to deploy 34 Starlink satellites in about T+ plus 2 hours and 4 minutes. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said Saturday night’s launch will be “one of our most complex missions.”

“The BlueWalker 3 will be the largest commercially deployed communications suite in low Earth orbit ever,” said Scott Wisniewski, chief strategy officer, AST SpaceMobile. It measures 693 square feet and is designed to test direct cellular broadband engineering.

“We are a company founded on the desire to build cellular broadband directly from space,” Wisniewski said. “We’ve been at it since 2017. This satellite is designed to communicate directly with cell phones, regular cell phones and unmodified cell phones on the ground and we’ll be testing that in the coming months.”

Some time in the first couple of months after launch, assuming the BlueWalker 3 is running fine, the ground controllers will send the command for the spacecraft to launch its array of antennas. The antenna consists of 148 individual sections, each with its own antenna elements, connected with mechanical hinges, according to Wisniewski.

“The detection process itself is very straightforward,” Wisniewski said in an interview with Spaceflight Now. “Essentially, we compress the satellite into a cube and it opens up in two dimensions using energy stored in the hinges that held it together. What opens is a set of antenna elements going down toward the Earth, and solar elements going up toward the sun.”

“The key with all deployments is to keep it as simple as possible and as dumb as possible,” Wisniewski said. “What the James Webb Telescope has done has been amazing. But that level of complexity, we think, generates potential errors. And if you can avoid that, you do. We have, over the years, many more complex designs and in the future there are a lot of great ways To do that.But in the end, simple mechanical hinges were the best way to eliminate the risks.

“For us, the reveal…would be a critical milestone,” Wisniewski said. “And then we’ll do a calibration, and then we’ll start making phone calls.”

AST SpaceMobile is backed by venture capital funds and investments from Vodafone, cellular tower operator American Tower, and Japanese mobile operator Rakuten. The company has agreements with Samsung, Nokia, and mobile operators such as Vodafone, AT&T, and Orange to test the compatibility of the satellite cellular network with existing mobile phones.

BlueWalker 3 will showcase AST SpaceMobile technology with more than 10 mobile network operators across six continents. “Our goal is to calibrate their networks so we can communicate with them,” Wisniewski said.

If all goes well, the company plans to launch its first five operational satellites in late 2023, likely on another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. AST SpaceMobile plans to eventually deploy 168 satellites.

“This is all part of our plan to build 168 satellites globally,” Wisniewski said.