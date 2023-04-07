April 7, 2023

SpaceX launches an Intelsat satellite with a NASA Earth Observation Experiment

Izer 7 mins ago 3 min read

SpaceX launched a commercial communications satellite into orbit with NASA’s Earth science instrument on board early Friday (April 7) morning.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Force Station Cape Canaveral in Florida at 12:30 a.m. EDT (0430 GMT), carrying the Intelsat 40e satellite toward geostationary transfer orbit.

