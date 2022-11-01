SpaceX launches a Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of Tuesday’s launch (photo)

The world’s most powerful operational rocket is at the launch pad ahead of a planned take-off on Tuesday morning (November 1).

SpaceX rolled her Falcon Heavy The rocket launches to launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday (October 31). If all goes according to plan, the car will take off on Tuesday (November 1) at 9:40 a.m. EDT (1340 GMT), sending a few payloads high. US Space Force On a mission called USSF-44.

“Falcon Heavy rolls downhill ahead of tomorrow’s target launch of USSF-44 mission; weather is 90% favorable for takeoff,” SpaceX said via Twitter (Opens in a new tab) On Monday, in a post he posted a photo of a large rocket making a trip to the platform.

Although the Falcon Heavy is on board, SpaceX has yet to raise it to portrait mode as of 7:30 p.m. EDT (2330 GMT), as shown on NASASpaceflight live broadcast of the site (Opens in a new tab). (The big rocket made the flight lie flat.)

Falcon Heavy consists of three mods, strapped together Falcon 9 early stages. A second stage bearing a load is located above the central booster.

Like the Falcon 9, the first stages of the Falcon Heavy are designed to land vertically after takeoff and for future reuse. But in the USSF-44, only the two external boosters will return to Earth in one piece. The central booster will dive into the sea, where its thruster is exploited by the challenging mission, which will move its payloads toward an orbit far from Earth.

The USSF-44 will be the fourth Falcon Heavy mission ever and the first since June 2019. The missile has a lot of flights in its statement. Dry spell is primarily due to Delays in satellite delivery to customers.

Falcon Heavy has been in Pad 39A before: SpaceX launched the rocket last week to Fixed fire actiona routine test that ignites the first stage engines for a brief period while the car remains stationary on the ground.

Stationary firing without payloads USSF-44 took place above the missile. After the test, SpaceX returned the rocket to the hangar to integrate satellites, about which little is known. (The main payload, a spacecraft called USSF-44, is classified.)