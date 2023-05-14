May 14, 2023

SpaceX launches 56 new Starlink satellites into orbit and land rockets into the sea

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read

SpaceX launched a new batch of its Starlink broadband satellites into orbit early Sunday morning (May 14) and landed a rocket in the sea in the company’s latest successful mission.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 56 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Sunday at 1:03 a.m. EDT (0503 GMT).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 51 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on May 10, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

The Falcon 9 first stage returned to Earth 8.5 minutes after liftoff, landing on a SpaceX drone, just read the instructions, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It will mark the 11th launch and landing of this particular booster, according to the SpaceX mission description.

