SpaceX launches 56 new Starlink satellites into orbit and land rockets into the sea

SpaceX launched a new batch of its Starlink broadband satellites into orbit early Sunday morning (May 14) and landed a rocket in the sea in the company’s latest successful mission.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 56 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Sunday at 1:03 a.m. EDT (0503 GMT).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 51 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on May 10, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

The Falcon 9 first stage returned to Earth 8.5 minutes after liftoff, landing on a SpaceX drone, just read the instructions, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It will mark the 11th launch and landing of this particular booster, according to the SpaceX mission description.

Meanwhile, the Falcon 9 upper stage has carried 56 Starlink satellites into Earth orbit. All 56 devices are scheduled to be deployed approximately 65 minutes after launch.

SpaceX has now launched nearly 4,400 satellites for Starlink, the company’s massive and ever-growing broadband pool. More than 4,000 spacecraft are currently active, According to astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell (Opens in a new tab).

The Sunday morning launch was the 29th Falcon 9 flight of the year and the 31st orbital mission overall for SpaceX in 2023. The other two orbital flights were launched by SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket.