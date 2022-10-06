October 6, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, landing a rocket on a ship in the Pacific Ocean

Izer 19 mins ago 2 min read
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 52 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Oct. 5, 2022.

SpaceX launched another 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit Wednesday evening (October 5), just hours after astronauts blasted off toward NASA’s International Space Station.

The starlink Satellites launched over a Falcon 9 A rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. EDT (2310 GMT; 4:10 p.m. California local time).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

A pair of galaxies shine in a new image from Webb, the Hubble Telescopes

8 hours ago Izer
7 min read

A deadly dinosaur asteroid caused a brutal global tsunami with waves up to miles high

16 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Atlas V rocket launches two communications satellites into orbit

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

You need a charger like this to keep your phone healthy for a long time

39 seconds ago Arzu
2 min read

REI always keeps its stores closed on Black Friday

5 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Kanye West puzzled by bad reaction to ‘White Lives Matter’ show

14 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, landing a rocket on a ship in the Pacific Ocean

19 mins ago Izer