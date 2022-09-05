September 5, 2022

SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites and a space locomotive into orbit

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 51 Starlink internet satellites and the Sherpa-LTC2 space tug from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sept. 4, 2022.

SpaceX sent a space locomotive aloft along with another large group of its Starlink internet satellites on Sunday night (September 4) — and a ship-board rocket landed at sea, too.

a SpaceX A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the east coast of Florida with 51 rockets on board. starlink Internet satellites into orbit.

