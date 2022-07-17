July 17, 2022

SpaceX launched and landed a record-breaking Falcon 9 rocket

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets for the thirteenth time on Sunday morning (July 17), and it also demonstrated a landing.

a Falcon 9 Carry 53 from SpaceX starlink The Internet satellites took off at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT) Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

