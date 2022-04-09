SpaceX launch: a tourist mission docks with the International Space Station. Here’s everything you need to know

The mission lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday morning. The spacecraft, which detached from the rocket after reaching orbit, spent about 20 hours flying freely through orbit as it maneuvered close to the International Space Station.

Aboard this mission, called AX-1, is Michael Lopez Alegria, a former NASA astronaut turned Axiom employee who is leading the mission; Israeli businessman Eitan Stibi. Canadian investor Mark Pathy; Ohio real estate magnate Larry Connor.

After arriving at the International Space Station aboard their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, they join seven professional astronauts already aboard the space station – including three NASA astronauts, one German astronaut, and three Russian cosmonauts.

This is not the first time that customers or non-astronauts who visit the International Space Station have paid, as Russia has done Sold out seats On her Soyuz spacecraft for various thrill seekersin past years. But this is the first mission to have a crew made up entirely of ordinary citizens without active members of the government's astronaut corps. It is also the first time that ordinary citizens have traveled to the International Space Station aboard a US-made spacecraft.

How much does all this cost?

Axiom previously revealed the price of $55 million per seat for a 10-day trip to the International Space Station, but the company declined to comment on the financial terms of this specific mission — other than saying at a press conference last year that the price was in the “tens of millions”.

The mission is made possible by close coordination between Axiom, SpaceX and NASA, since the International Space Station is government funded and operated.

The space agency revealed some details About how much it would cost her to use her 20-year-old lab.

Food alone costs $2,000 a day, per person, in space. Getting supplies to and from the space station for a commercial crew is $88,000 to $164,000 per person, per day. For each mission, obtaining the necessary support from NASA astronauts will cost commercial customers another $5.2 million, and all mission support and planning NASA lends is another $4.8 million.

Who is flying?

Is it safe to go to the International Space Station, given the Russian conflict?

Russia is the primary partner of the United States on the International Space Station, and the space station has long been hailed as a symbol of post-Cold War cooperation.

Despite all the hype, NASA has repeatedly sought to reassure that NASA and its Russian counterparts are working together seamlessly behind the scenes.

“NASA is aware of recent comments regarding the International Space Station. US sanctions and export control measures continue to allow US-Russia space cooperation on the space station,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a recent statement. “The professional relationship between our international partners, astronauts and astronauts continues for the safety and mission of everyone aboard the International Space Station.”

Are they astronauts or tourists?

That’s a question hanging over the spaceflight community right now.

The US government has traditionally awarded astronaut wings to anyone who travels more than 50 miles above the Earth’s surface. But commercial astronaut wings – a relatively new designation introduced by the Federal Aviation Administration – may not be distributed quite liberally.

Last year, FAA Decided to end the entire commercial astronaut suites program January 1, 2022. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to list the names of everyone who flies over the 50-mile threshold on a website.

Whether it is fair to continue referring to the people who pay for their way into space as “astronauts” is an open question, and countless observers – including NASA astronauts – have given their opinion.

Not everyone is so worried retouch words

“If you’re strapping your ass on a rocket, I think that’s worth something,” former NASA astronaut Terry Virts said. National Geographic When asked about the case. “When I was an F-16 pilot, I wasn’t jealous of being called Cessna pilots. I think everyone would know if you paid to be a five-minute sub-orbital flyer or if you piloted an interplanetary spacecraft. These two Two different things.”

If you ask the AX-1 crew, they don’t like being referred to as “tourists.”

Lopez Allegria told reporters earlier this month, referring to supersonic flights by Jeff Bezos Blue Origin. “I think there is an important role for space tourism, but that’s not what Axiom means.”

The crew underwent extensive training for this mission, undertaking many of the same tasks as professional astronauts in training. But the truth is that the three paying clients on this journey – Stibbe, Pathy and Connor – were not chosen from among a pool of thousands of applicants and don’t devote much of their lives to this endeavor.

Axiom itself has been more fickle about the use of words in the past.

“Commercial human spaceflight. Space tourism. Whatever you call it – it’s happening. And soon,” the company wrote on its site website

What will they do while they are in space?

Each crew member has a list of research projects they plan to work on.

Connor will do some research on how spaceflight affects senescent cells, which are cells that have halted the normal reproduction process and are “associated with multiple age-related diseases,” according to Axiom. This research will be conducted in partnership with Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic.

Among the items on Pathé’s to-do list are some additional medical research, focused more on children’s health, which he will be conducting in partnership with several Canadian hospitals, and some conservation outreach initiatives.

Stibbe will also conduct some research and focus on “educational and artistic activities to connect the younger generation in Israel and around the world,” according to Axiom. Stipe flies on behalf of the Ramon Foundation – a non-profit space education organization named after the first Israeli astronaut, Ilan Ramon, who died in the space shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003. Stipe’s biography says he and Ramon share a “close” friendship.

During the layover, the crew will also have the opportunity to enjoy sweeping views of the land. And at some point, they’ll share a meal with the other astronauts on board. Their food was prepared in partnership with celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andres. According to Axiom, their meals are “based on the traditional flavors and dishes of Commander Lopez-Alegria’s indigenous Spain.”