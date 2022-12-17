December 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

SpaceX is sending two communications satellites into orbit for its 200th launch

Izer 2 hours ago 2 min read
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches two satellites for the telecom company SES on Dec. 16, 2022.

SpaceX carried out its 200th orbital mission on Friday (Dec. 16), sending up a pair of powerful new communications satellites.

a Falcon 9 The rocket lifted off Friday from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida Cape Canaveral Space Station It’s 5:48 p.m. EST (2248 GMT).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch 2 communications satellites into orbit today (December 16)

10 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The Florida launch will not happen Friday

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

China’s flagship methane-fueled rocket has failed to reach orbit

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

3 min read

Index – Abroad – There is another thread on the Qatar-gate case

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

Exclusive: PepsiCo will release 100 Tesla Semis in 2023, exec says

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly separated

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX is sending two communications satellites into orbit for its 200th launch

2 hours ago Izer