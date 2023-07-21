Event details
SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6
Jul 22, 2023 07:01 p.m
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station
Watch the mighty Falcon 9 rocket from one of the following locations:
LC-39 Observation Bridge (run out)
$49 In addition to acceptance
- Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
- An additional departure ticket (LTT) is required in addition to a valid entry ticket
- About 3.4 miles / 5.5 kilometers from the launch pad
- The buses will board at the engine end of the Saturn 1B rocket in Rocket Garden at 4:30 p.m
- Launch audio and space expert commentary available
- Includes snack and memorabilia (to be redeemed at the LC-39 show site)
Rocket launch: July 22, 2023 | SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6
Mission details:
- launch provider: SpaceX
- Missile type: Falcon 9
- Payload: Starlink v2 satellite
- a description: Global broadband connections
- Booster(s): dropship
SpaceX’s Starlink is a constellation of networked satellites that aims to provide Internet services to those not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable Internet around the world. The launch window opens at 7:01 PM ET and ends at 11:04 PM ET.
