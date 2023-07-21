Event details


SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6

Jul 22, 2023 07:01 p.m

Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station

Watch the mighty Falcon 9 rocket from one of the following locations:

LC-39 Observation Bridge (run out)

$49 In addition to acceptance

  • Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
  • An additional departure ticket (LTT) is required in addition to a valid entry ticket
  • About 3.4 miles / 5.5 kilometers from the launch pad
  • The buses will board at the engine end of the Saturn 1B rocket in Rocket Garden at 4:30 p.m
  • Launch audio and space expert commentary available
  • Includes snack and memorabilia (to be redeemed at the LC-39 show site)

Rocket launch: July 22, 2023 | SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6

Mission details:

  • launch provider: SpaceX
  • Missile type: Falcon 9
  • Payload: Starlink v2 satellite
  • a description: Global broadband connections
  • Booster(s): dropship

SpaceX’s Starlink is a constellation of networked satellites that aims to provide Internet services to those not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable Internet around the world. The launch window opens at 7:01 PM ET and ends at 11:04 PM ET.