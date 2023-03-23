Event details
SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 5-5
March 24, 2023 11:33 AM
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station
SpaceX’s Starlink is a constellation of networked satellites that aims to provide Internet services to those not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable Internet around the world. The launch window opens at 11:23 AM ET and ends at 3:06 PM ET.
The Falcon 9 booster will land on an unmanned ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Watch the Falcon 9 launch from one of the following locations:
Banana Creek Launch Show Area
- About 6.2 miles / 10 kilometers from the launch pad
- Included with admission to the visitor complex
- The viewing area opens at 10:00 am
- It is accessible via the Kennedy Space Center bus tour on a first-come, first-served basis
- Video, audio and caller commentary launch available
Atlantis North in the park
It is located on the left on approach to Space Shuttle Atlantis®
- Look at the rocket once it clears the tree line
- About 6.7 miles / 10.8 kilometers from the launch pad
- The viewing area opens at 10:00 am
- Included with admission to the visitor complex
- Audio, video and caller commentary launch available
