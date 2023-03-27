Mar 29, 2023 04:11 p.m

Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station



SpaceX’s Starlink is a constellation of networked satellites that aims to provide Internet services to those not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable Internet around the world. The launch window opens at 4:01 PM ET and ends at 7:49 PM ET.

The Falcon 9 booster will land on an unmanned ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

