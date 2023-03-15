Event details
SpaceX Falcon 9 SES 18 & SES 19
Mar 17, 2023 07:38 p.m
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch two communications satellites SES 18 and SES 19 for SES in Luxembourg. SES 18 and 19, built by Northrop Grumman, will provide television and data services on the C-band across the United States.
The first stage of the Falcon 9 booster will land on an unmanned ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
Rocket launch: March 17, 2023 | SpaceX Falcon 9 SES 18 & SES 19
LC-39 Observation Bridge
$49 In addition to daily admission
- Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
- An additional departure ticket (LTT) is required in addition to a valid day pass
- About 3.4 miles / 5.5 kilometers from the launch pad
- The buses will board at the engine end of the Saturn 1B rocket in Rocket Garden at 5:45 p.m
- Audio launch and caller commentary available
- Includes snack and memorabilia (to be redeemed at the LC-39 show site)
