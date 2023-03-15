SpaceX Falcon 9 SES 18 & SES 19

Mar 17, 2023 07:38 p.m

Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station



a task:

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch two communications satellites SES 18 and SES 19 for SES in Luxembourg. SES 18 and 19, built by Northrop Grumman, will provide television and data services on the C-band across the United States.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 booster will land on an unmanned ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Offer launch:

Watch the Falcon 9 launch from the following website: