event details
payload blog
SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat G-31 / G-32
November 12, 2022 11:06 AM
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station
Updated: November 7, 2022
With the upcoming Subtropical Storm Nicole predicted, SpaceX’s launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 is giving up the launch opportunity for tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8.
Please note that your LTT ticket is valid for the next attempt and no action is required on your part.
Keep an eye on our social media pages for the latest information!
Expedition:
Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy 32 (G-32) are the next satellites in Intelsat’s comprehensive Galaxy fleet modernization plan, a new generation of technology that will provide Intelsat Media customers in North America with high-performance media distribution capabilities and unparalleled breakthrough. cable heads. The Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 are essential to Intelsat’s C-band filtering strategy in the US.
Show launch:
Feel the excitement as you watch the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from one of the following locations:
Rocket launch: NET November 12, 2022 | SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat G-31 / G-32
LAUNCH OFFER
Atlantis North in the garden
It is located on the left when approaching the space shuttle Atlantis®
- Look at the rocket as soon as it clears the tree line
- About 7.5 miles / 12 kilometers from the launch pad
- Viewing area opens at 9:30 a.m.
- Included with entry to the visitor complex
- Launch audio, video and caller commentary available
buy admission
Get alerts
Receive launch alerts
Don’t miss the launch opportunity by subscribing to receive exclusive news on rocket launches, astronaut appearances and exciting space-related events.
More Stories
Artemis 1 rocket launch on the moon still to November 16 after Storm Nicole
The James Webb Space Telescope looks at a lone dwarf galaxy
Strange mystery of ‘lost’ planets through space may be solved: ScienceAlert