June 29, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

SpaceX Dragon CRS-28 cargo ship opens from the International Space Station to return to Earth (VIDEO)

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read

The SpaceX Dragon robotic cargo capsule left the International Space Station (ISS) today (June 29), beginning its journey to Earth.

Dragon exited the International Space Station today at 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), while the two spacecraft were flying over the northeastern Indian Ocean west of Indonesia.

