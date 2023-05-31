May 31, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying private Ax-2 astronauts splashes off Florida coast (VIDEO)

Izer 1 hour ago 3 min read

The four astronauts on the private Ax-2 mission returned to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule late Tuesday night (May 30).

That dragon, called Freedom, exited the International Space Station (ISS) earlier in the day at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT), ending a 10-day mission that included eight docked days at the orbiting laboratory. Freedom returned to Earth 12 hours later with a flawless landing in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida at 11:04 p.m. EDT (0304 GMT on May 31), ending the Ax-2 mission by SpaceX to Houston- Axiom Space based company.

See also  Black hole wandering the Milky Way spied by Hubble

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Detection of giant reptiles that roamed the skies of Australia 107 million years ago | fossils

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The Japanese Ispace moon lander has crashed due to a software glitch

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The Mars Helicopter has been silent for six sols, endangering the Perseverance rover • The Register

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Elon Musk received compliments and feasts during his China trip

1 hour ago Izer
7 min read

‘Ted Lasso’ Neatly Wraps Jason Sudeikis’ Character Story In Season 3 (And Series?) Finale Deadline

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying private Ax-2 astronauts splashes off Florida coast (VIDEO)

1 hour ago Izer