February 22, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

SpaceX Dragon arrives at the launch site to launch Crew-6 astronauts

Izer 28 mins ago 2 min read

A SpaceX astronaut taxis to the launch site ahead of a planned liftoff this weekend.

The company announced that the Dragon Endeavor capsule is now in Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. via Twitter on Sunday (Opens in a new tab) (19 February), in a post that included two images of the spacecraft.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Scientists have detected dangerous melting beneath the “Resurrection Glacier” in Antarctica

17 hours ago Izer
5 min read

NASA is mapping dust storms from space with this new, high-tech instrument

1 day ago Izer
3 min read

The Very Large Telescope imaged the lightest exoplanet ever

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Both Putin and Biden gave speeches and, according to the US, Russia has already lost – our war news on Tuesday

17 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Stock market records worst day of 2023 as rising yields contribute to ‘perfect storm’

18 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Ariana DeBose ‘genuinely loves’ BAFTA memes but not Twitter trolling

19 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX Dragon arrives at the launch site to launch Crew-6 astronauts

28 mins ago Izer