SpaceX cancels Falcon 9 launch attempt with Eutelsat satellite – Spaceflight Now

Live coverage of the countdown to the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Eutelsat 10B broadband communications satellite for air and sea communications.

SpaceX's oldest active Falcon 9 booster rocket, in service since 2018, is scheduled to make its final flight Tuesday night to deliver a Eutelsat broadband communications satellite into orbit on a mission to provide internet services to planes and ships across the North Atlantic, Europe, and Europe. Middle East and Africa. The mission will complete a series of four major launches of Eutelsat satellites since early September. The Eutelsat 10B satellite is scheduled to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 9:57 p.m. EDT (0257 GMT Wednesday) from Platform 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Eutelsat 10B heads toward perch in geostationary orbit to send communications signals across a coverage area from the North Atlantic to Asia, using more than 100 light beams to connect airline passengers, cruise ships, marine crews and other users on the move. SpaceX said Monday night's launch attempt was deleted two hours before liftoff "to allow for additional pre-flight exit." SpaceX will not recover the first stage of its 229-foot (70-meter) Falcon 9 rocket. The launch company has entered into an agreement with Eutelsat to devote all of the Falcon 9's lift capacity to sending the Eutelsat 10B satellite as high as possible into orbit, without first-stage reservation and payment for landing maneuvers. There is only a 20% chance of favorable weather for the launch on Tuesday night, according to official forecasts from the US Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron. A few miles north of Pad 40, SpaceX is preparing a different Falcon 9 rocket for launch Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. The weather forecast for this launch, set at 3:54 p.m. EDT (2054 GMT) on Tuesday, is also questionable with a 30% chance of acceptable conditions for takeoff. Eutelsat 10B will deploy from the Falcon 9 upper stage approximately 35 minutes after launch. The rocket will aim to launch the spacecraft into a "super-synchronous" transfer orbit with the apex, or point farthest from Earth, well above Eutelsat 10B's final operating altitude of 22,000 miles (nearly 36,000 km). The maximum target for the Eutelsat 10B mission to deploy spacecraft will be more than 37,000 miles, or about 60,000 kilometers, according to Pascal Homsi, Eutelsat's chief technical officer. See also 'Extremely exciting' anomaly discovered in a major experiment may be huge news for physics Instead of saving some propellant to land on a drone ship, the first stage of the Falcon 9 booster will burn its nine main engines a few seconds longer than normal, giving an extra boost of speed to the rocket's upper stage. This will allow the Falcon 9 second stage engine to put the Eutelsat 10B satellite into a higher orbit than would otherwise be possible. SpaceX still plans to recover both halves of the Falcon 9 payload payload for refurbishment and reuse. A spokesman for Thales Alenia Space, the manufacturer of Eutelsat 10B, said that deploying the satellite in a hypersynchronous transfer orbit would shorten the time to reach its operational geostationary orbit by about 10 days. Based on Thales' Spacebus Neo satellite platform, Eutelsat 10B will use plasma thrusters for the orbit adjustments needed to make a geostationary orbit 22,000 miles above the equator, where it will orbit Earth in a step close to the planet's rotation.

The total launch mass for Eutelsat 10B is about 5.5 metric tons, or roughly 12,000 pounds, a Thales spokesperson told Spaceflight Now on Monday.

The Falcon 9 expendable mission will be the third time this month that SpaceX has discarded a Falcon booster, after intentionally discarding a core stage in a Falcon Heavy rocket on November 1 and a Falcon 9 booster on a November 12 mission. The Nov. 12 mission lifted two communications satellites for Intelsat, which it said paid a premium for the extra performance from the Falcon 9, dumping the booster in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The reason Eutelsat chose the expendable booster for this mission is the satellite’s mass, which requires the full fuel capacity and additional performance of a Falcon 9 rocket and proper orbital injection,” Homsi told Spaceflight Now. Written questions.

Homsi declined to say how much Eutelsat paid SpaceX for the additional performance from the Falcon 9 on the Eutelsat 10B mission, if any.

Once in geostationary orbit next year, Eutelsat 10B will orient itself to an operating location along the equator at 10 degrees east longitude. The satellite will add capacity for internet connection services for planes and ships across the North Atlantic corridor, which is witnessing a large smuggling between Europe and North America. Eutelsat 10B will also provide similar services across Europe, the Mediterranean basin and the Middle East, according to Eutelsat, the owner and operator of the satellites in Paris.

Eutelsat 10B carries two Ku-band payloads across the band for air and sea internet services. Eutelsat said these two payloads contain 116 spot beams capable of handling more than 50GHz of bandwidth, providing approximately 35Gbps.

The satellite also hosts two broadband C beam payloads and one Ku-band payload to extend the services currently provided by the Eutelsat 10A satellite launched in 2009.

Homsi said that the Eutelsat 10B satellite is scheduled to enter service in the summer of 2023.

The launch of the Eutelsat 10B satellite marks the fourth major Eutelsat communications satellite to be launched in the past two and a half months, starting with the Eutelsat Konnect VHTS satellite launched in September on an Ariane 5 rocket. Two Hotbird broadcast TV satellites joined the Eutelsat fleet after the launch of the Falcon rockets 9 from Florida in October and earlier this month.

“It is a big challenge for the Eutelsat engineering teams, who were up to the challenge,” Homsi said.