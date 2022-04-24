SpaceX astronauts fly free in orbit for a day before returning home

NASA’s chief of spaceflight said SpaceX astronauts on the Ax-1 ISS mission will return on Monday.

Adverse weather conditions delayed the return of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship.

NASA said it does not expect the delay to affect another manned orbital mission on Wednesday.

SpaceX astronauts returning from the International Space Station (ISS) will spend a free day in orbit before diving into the atmosphere and landing in Florida waters, CNN reported.

Kathy Luders, head of NASA’s human spaceflight programs, She said On Friday, the spacecraft will aim to leave the International Space Station on Sunday.

The astronauts traveled to the International Space Station on April 8 as part of private funding Axiom Mission 1also known as Ax-1.

Kathy Lueders, head of NASA's human spaceflight programs, said in a tweet: "We want about two days between Ax-1 Return and launch Crew-4 for NASA and SpaceX to complete data reviews and stage recovery assets. In this case, 39 hours between operations gives us enough time to finish the job. If necessary, we will adjust the Crew-4 launch to make sure we are ready."

Luders also said the space agency is monitoring the weather closely after the repatriation flight was delayed by a week due to poor conditions.

The mission was scheduled to take eight days, but the delay means astronauts are now expected to be scattered on Monday.

NASA was planning another SpaceX manned orbital flight, called Crew-4, to launch on Wednesday. Lueders said the late return of the Ax-1 would have no effect on the Crew-4’s release date.

The Ax-1 had a crew of four on its first all-private flight, which took place aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship.

The mission leader is the chief of Axiom and a retired astronaut, Michael Lopez Allegria. The crew also includes entrepreneurs Larry Connor, Mark Bathy and Eitan Stipe, who… He reportedly paid $55 million per trip.

Axiom is expected to launch a second commercial mission to the International Space Station in late 2022 or spring 2023. Record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson He will act as a leader and John Schofner will serve as the mission pilot.