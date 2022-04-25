SpaceX astronauts’ entire special mission is on its way home after a week of delay

The mission, called AX-1, was brokered by a startup based in Houston, Texas Axiom Space which books rocket flights, provides all necessary training, and coordinates flights to the International Space Station for those who can afford them.

The four crew members – Michael Lopez Allegria, a former NASA astronaut turned Axiom employee who leads the mission; Israeli businessman Eitan Stibi. Canadian investor Mark Pathy; Ohio real estate mogul Larry Connor left the space station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Sunday at 9:10 p.m. EDT. But as has already happened so often with this mission, there was another delay, as the capsule departed 15 minutes later than its original planned departure time of 8:55 PM EST, as the capsule’s occupants dealt with minor communications issues.

They will spend one free day flying through orbit before re-entering the atmosphere and parachuting into a landing gear off the coast of Florida around 1 p.m. ET on Monday.