SpaceX astronauts’ entire private mission successfully launches after a week of delay

This mission was done by a startup based in Houston, Texas Axiom Space . The company books rocket flights, provides all the necessary training, and coordinates flights to the International Space Station for anyone who can afford them — and it hopes this will be the first of many to come. There were four crew members on this flight—Michael Lopez Alegria, a former NASA astronaut turned Axiom employee who is leading the mission; And three customers pay the price: Israeli businessman Eitan Step; Canadian investor Mark Pathy; Ohio real estate magnate Larry Connor.

Returning to the start is the most dangerous extension of the mission. The Crew Dragon capsule was traveling at more than 17,000 miles per hour, and when the final stage of its descent began, the outer portion of the Crew Dragon was heated to about 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit as it returned to the thickest part of Earth’s atmosphere. Inside the spacecraft’s cabin, the passengers were protected by a heat shield and the temperature must remain below 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Crew Dragon then deployed groups of parachutes as it descended toward the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue teams waiting near the rescue site moved the spacecraft from the ocean to a special boat called the Dragon’s Nest, where final safety checks were carried out before the crew disembarked.

AX-1, which was launched on 8th April was originally described as a 10-day mission, but eventually spanned about 17 days, 15 days of which were spent on the International Space Station.