SpaceX and NASA’s launch of an astronaut to the International Space Station was canceled at the last minute

(CNN) SpaceX and NASA have canceled an astronaut’s launch to the International Space Station after discovering a problem with the rocket’s ground system.

With about two minutes left on the countdown clock, the launch was canceled due to an issue with the TEA-TEB ignition fluid, which is used to ignite the engines of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at liftoff.

Kate Tice, a SpaceX systems engineer, said in a commentary on Monday’s webcast that the decision to cancel the launch was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The four astronauts, who were strapped into their Crew Dragon capsule atop the rocket in the hours before launch, disembarked from the spacecraft after waiting for the 230-foot (70 m) rocket to be de-fueled. They will remain on site at Kennedy Space Center until the next launch attempt.

NASA said it will now look forward to launching the SpaceX Crew-6 mission at 12:34 a.m. ET Thursday, March 2, “to resolve a pending technical issue preventing Monday’s launch.”

The agency said it would skip the launch opportunity on Tuesday due to unfavorable weather forecasts.

“Human spaceflight is an inherently risky endeavor, and as always, we’ll fly when we’re ready.”

This mission is expected to mark the seventh astronaut flight by SpaceX on behalf of NASA since 2020.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is pictured shortly after the launch was canceled Monday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Crew-6 team that will start SpaceX capsule Among them are NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, a veteran of three space shuttle missions, and first pilot Warren Hoburg, as well as Sultan Al Neyadi, who will be the second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates ever to travel to space, and Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev.

Once Bowen, Hoborg, Fedayev, and El Neyadi are on the International Space Station, they will work to take over operations from the SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts who He arrived at the space station in October 2022.

They are expected to spend up to six months aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting science experiments and maintaining the two-decade-old station.

The mission comes as astronauts currently on the International Space Station grapple with a separate transportation issue.

In December, the Russian Soyuz spacecraft that was being used to transport two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut to the space station developed a coolant leak. After the capsule was deemed unsafe to return cosmonauts, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, A replacement vehicle launched on February 23rd. I arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday.