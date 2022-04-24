April 24, 2022

SpaceX and NASA postponed the decoding of special Ax-1 astronauts on the International Space Station

The world’s first all-private crew to the International Space Station must wait at least another day to leave the orbiting laboratory after bad weather prevented a planned landing on Saturday (April 23).

NASA, SpaceX and the company Axiom Spacewhich supports your Ax mission 1, has canceled plans to de-dock a SpaceX Dragon carrying its four-man crew due to unacceptable high winds at splash sites off the coast of Florida. Mission managers were Aiming to disengage Saturday evening before the delay.

“Concluding a weather briefing ahead of today’s planned landing, the NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams have chosen to cancel today’s docking attempt due to a lower wind basin that caused marginal high winds at the sprinkler sites,” according to NASA officials. Posted in Saturday update. “The crew of Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) is now targeting disengagement from International Space Station 8:55 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 24. “

