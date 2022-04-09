SpaceX and Axiom launch private astronauts to the space station

On Friday, a retired NASA astronaut and three paying customers set off on a trip to the International Space Station.

The mission is the first to go to the space station where all the passengers are private citizens, and it is the first time that NASA has cooperated in arranging a space tourism visit. NASA officials said the flight represented a pivotal moment in efforts to stimulate space travel by commercial companies.

Dana Weigl, deputy program manager for the space station at NASA, said during a press conference after the launch.

But the mission also highlighted that most customers on trips to orbit will be very wealthy in the near term. Axiom Space of Houston acted as the tour operator, selling seats for the 10-day trip, including eight days aboard the station, for $55 million each. Axiom hired SpaceX to provide the transportation – a Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon capsule, the same system that takes NASA astronauts to and from the station.