SpaceX aims to launch the Falcon Heavy and two Falcon 9 rockets this week

After the next day, Falcon Heavy is currently scheduled to launch the Viasat-3 communications satellite built by Boeing into geostationary orbit from Launch Complex 39-A at Kennedy Space Center. The one-hour launch window opens before local sunset at 7:24 PM EST (23:24 UTC) This will be the first time the Falcon Heavy has launched in its fully expendable form. The two side boosters, B1052, on its eighth flight and B1053, on its third flight, and the center was B1068 on its first and only flight.

Wrapping up the week on April 28 at 5:12 PM EST (21:12 UTC), this time from Space Launch Complex 40 located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, SpaceX will launch the O3b mPower 3 & 4 communications satellites, Also made by Boeing and operated by SES. It is currently unknown which booster will carry out this mission, but it will attempt to land on the ‘Just Read the Instructions’ drone ship.

The two launches come just one week after SpaceX successfully launched the Starship for the first time in a test run that was the culmination of years of preparation and engineering.

Starship delivers thrills, but launch pad damage is in question

