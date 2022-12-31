South Korea said North Korea launched at least three short-range ballistic missiles



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

North Korea At least three short-range ballistic missiles were launched from a site south of Pyongyang on Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, in the latest of an unprecedented year of weapons tests.

In a text message to reporters, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired from Chunghwa District in North Hwanghae Province at around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Japan’s defense ministry said three ballistic missiles – each with a maximum height of about 100 km (62 miles) and a flight distance of nearly 350 km (217 miles) – fell into waters off the eastern coast of the Korean peninsula, just outside Japan’s borders. economic zone.

This is the 37th day this year that North Korea has launched a missile, according to CNN tally.

Last week, I launched two short-range missiles ballistic missiles, According to South Korean officials.

In 2020, North Korea conducted four missile tests. In 2021, double that number. In 2022, the isolated country will launch more missiles than in any other year on record, at one point launching 23 in a year. one day.

North Korea has launched more than 90 cruise and ballistic missiles so far this year, displaying an array of weapons as experts warn of a possible nuclear test on the horizon.

Although the tests themselves are nothing new, their sheer frequency represents a significant escalation that has put the Pacific region on edge.