South Korea launched its first lunar mission on a SpaceX rocket

What is Danuri and what will it be taught?

Originally known as the Korean Lunar Pathfinder Orbiter, the mission has now been named Danuri, a combination of Korean words meaning “moon” and “enjoy.” It will be South Korea’s first space mission beyond low Earth orbit.

Its scientific instruments include a magnetometer, a gamma ray spectrometer and three cameras. NASA fitted one of the cameras, ShadowCam, which is sensitive enough to capture the few photons bouncing off the terrain into the moon’s permanently dark and shadowed craters. These craters, located at the moon’s poles, remain forever cold, below minus 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and contain water ice that has accumulated over the ages.

The ice could provide a frozen history of the solar system’s 4.5 billion years as well as plenty of resources for future visiting astronauts. Ice can also be mined and melted to provide water and broken down into oxygen and hydrogen, providing both breathing air for astronauts and rocket thrusters for travelers looking to blast off from the moon to other destinations.

What else has South Korea done in space?

South Korea is developing its own missiles. her first design, Naro-1, successfully reached orbit on the third attemptin 2013. Since then, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute – the South Korean equivalent of NASA – has shifted its efforts to the Nuri, a larger three-stage rocket. The Nouri’s second trip In June, he succeeded in putting several satellites into orbit.