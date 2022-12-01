South Korea GDP, Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Japanese Consumer Confidence

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the country’s sovereign wealth fund’s $275 million investment loss on collapsing cryptocurrency exchange FTX is… “Disappointing and reputational damage” to the city-state.

A loss of investment does not mean the governance system is not working, Wong said, adding that an internal review is being conducted.

“It’s the nature of investing and taking risks,” he said.

He said the loss of FTX would not affect net investment returns for Singapore’s reserves, which “are linked to the expected long-term aggregate returns of our investment entities and not to individual investments.”

Going forward, Singapore plans to require crypto service providers to implement basic investor protection measures, but “no amount of regulation can remove this risk,” he warned.

– Sheila Chiang