July 15, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

South Korea flood: Rescuers fight to reach cars in flooded Cheongju Tunnel

Aygen 44 mins ago 2 min read
  • Written by Kristi Cooney and Yaroslav Lukiev
  • BBC News

photo caption,

Search and rescue operation continues at the flooded tunnel in Cheongju

Rescuers in South Korea are struggling to reach cars trapped in a flooded tunnel after days of torrential rain.

It is unclear how many people were trapped, but it was reported that there were about 19 vehicles in the tunnel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

Across the country, at least 22 people are now known to have been killed and another 14 are missing.

Most of the dead were in the mountainous North Gyeongsang region, where landslides swept away homes.

Aerial photos from flood-affected areas show brown mud and flood waters so deep, only the roof tops can be seen protruding.

Thousands of people have been affected by evacuation orders issued by various local governments, and Prime Minister Han Duk-soo asked the military to assist in rescue efforts.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that fire authorities said the tunnel in the Osong suburb of Cheongju was engulfed by flash floods too quickly for drivers and passengers to escape.

One person was confirmed dead, and nine others were rescued.

Early Saturday morning local time, about 6,400 residents were evacuated after the Goisan Dam began to overflow, the agency said.

A number of low-lying villages close to the dam and many of the roads connecting it to the water were submerged, leaving some residents trapped in their homes.

A landslide late Friday derailed a train in North Chungcheong. One of the engineers was injured, but fortunately the train was not carrying passengers at the time.

See also  Defense Minister: Afghanistan used to launch attacks on Pakistan | Pakistan Taliban news

Corel, the country’s national rail operator, announced the suspension of all slow and some express trains, and said other bullet services would be disrupted.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted more rain until Wednesday next week. And she warned that the weather conditions posed a “serious” danger.

The warmer it gets, the more moisture the atmosphere can hold.

explain video,

Watch: Landslides and floods wreak havoc in South Korea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

After suffering heavy losses, the Ukrainians paused to rethink strategy

9 hours ago Aygen
5 min read

Russia Ukraine War News: Wagner forces train soldiers in Belarus after Putin Prigozhin’s exile

17 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

US heat wave: More than 90 million people are under heat warnings

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

3 min read

They found proof of a startling Einsteinian prediction

10 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Morgan Fairchild reveals longtime fiancé Mark Seller’s death at 73: ‘I’m devastated’

12 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Discover a bountiful dinosaur in Maryland Park

19 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham in a £105m transfer

41 mins ago Emet