March 21, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

South Korea abandons the 69-hour weekly work plan after the youth revolution

Aygen 2 hours ago 2 min read

News

by Steve Janowski

March 20, 2023 | 12:59 p.m

South Korea has backed away from a plan to extend the work week to 69 hours after a near-total revolt by the country’s youth.

Five years ago, South Korea Reducing the number of hours its geeks are allowed to work To 52 in total – 40 regular hours, then 12 hours of paid overtime.

But earlier this month, a conservative government in the country Tried to raise the lid after Pressure from business groups that want to increase productivityAccording to CNN Business.

The youth had none of it, The Washington Post reported.

President Yoon Seok Yul’s popularity immediately plummeted among Millennials and Gen Z workers: Just four days after his administration announced the plan, his disapproval rates among those age groups jumped to 79 and 66%, respectively, according to the Washington Post.

The angry backlash forced the government to reconsider the proposal.

Young workers torpedoed a plan to increase the work cap in South Korea to 69 hours a week.
AFP via Getty Images
South Korea’s labor issues mirror those in China and Japan, both of which have had problems with people working themselves to death.
Future publication via Getty Images

“The president finds 60-plus hour work weeks unrealistic, even including overtime,” The Washington Post quoted Ahn Sang-hoon, a senior presidential adviser, as saying. “The government will listen more carefully to who’s views [Millennials and Generation Z] Workers.”

South Koreans are already relatively workaholics, logging an average of 1,915 hours per worker per year, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Members of Korean trade unions have long rallied to protect workers’ rights in the country.
AP
Many in South Korea say they are still toiling above the roof of government.
Getty Images

Only people in Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico worked more in 2021, the organization said. The United States averaged about 1,791 hours per year by comparison.

South Korea began limiting working hours in 2018 after hundreds died from overwork the previous year. By week.

See also  Three Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli missile attacks | Syrian war news

The phenomenon – known in the country as “guaroza” or “death by overwork” – included deaths from heart attacks, strokes, industrial accidents or sleep-deprived driving, The Week reported.

South Koreans are indeed relative workaholics, logging an average of 1,915 hours per worker per year, according to the data.
AFP via Getty Images

Some South Koreans told the Washington Post that they would still go above and beyond the government’s cap in order not to receive compensation. But few were keen to officially return to longer work weeks.

“We’ve already felt the benefits of shorter weeks,” Lee Jong-soon, a professor of labor relations at the Graduate School of Labor Studies at Korea University in Seoul, told The Washington Post. “Why would anyone want to go back?”


load more…




https://nypost.com/2023/03/20/south-korea-ditches-69-hour-workweek-plan-after-youth-revolt/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pension reform in France: Macron’s government faces a vote of no confidence

10 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

The Ecuadorean and Peruvian authorities estimate the damage after the earthquake, which killed at least 15 people

18 hours ago Aygen
5 min read

Putin in Mariupol: what the Russian president saw on his visit

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

3 min read

Code – Science – Leonardo da Vinci’s centuries-old secret comes to light

50 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

First Republic, Credit Suisse, UBS, New York Community, Bed Bath and more movers

52 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Gwyneth Paltrow will be prosecuted for a skiing accident in 2016

57 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

200-foot asteroid 2023 DZ2 to pass near the Moon

1 hour ago Izer