(CNN) The South Carolina Gamecocks continued their incredible undefeated run with an 86-75 win over the Maryland Terrapins – a huge success The last four clash vs Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes.

The defending champions were not at their best throughout the opening stages Elite Eight The game was against the Terrapins and was surprisingly trailing after the first quarter.

As always, Boston’s Aliyah came from up front and, along with Zia Cook, helped South Carolina take control of the action in the second quarter.

The Naismith Player of the Year and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year had another stellar season and put in an impressive showing when it mattered most.

Boston scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds—her double-double for 82 in college—in the win to lead the Gamecocks to their third straight Final Four appearance.

Alia Boston (#4) led the Gamecocks with 22 points.

With the win, South Carolina improved to 36-0 this season and extended its winning streak to 42 in a row, National championship season.

When asked if this South Carolina team was the best team I’ve ever coached, Gamecocks head coach Don Staley said, “I mean, this team’s been to three straight Finals. I think they’ve separated themselves from any other team we’ve been to.” part of.”

Staley will know her team has to be at its absolute best in the Final Four to stop Clarke from stealing the show for the Hawkeyes.

Clark became the first player in NCAA Tournament history—men’s or women’s—to score 40 triple-double points to lead Iowa to its first Final Four appearance since 1993.

South Carolina beat the UConn Huskies to win the NCAA Women’s Championship last year.

Elsewhere, the Virginia Tech Hokies reached their first Final Four in program history, with an 84-74 win over the third seed Ohio State Buckeyes.

Led by Elizabeth Keightley’s double and Georgia Amory’s 24 points, the Hawkeyes came back from a first-quarter deficit to take the win at Elite Eight.

“It’s so huge. I can’t even talk right now, I can’t believe it,” Amoore told an ESPN broadcast about what it means to advance to the Final Four in the program’s history.

“Ohio State is an amazing team and that game was special and I’m so happy for us and the program.”

The Virginia Tech Hokies reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The Hockeys will face the #3 ranked LSU Tigers in the Final Four as they look to continue their March Madness run.