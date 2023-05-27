South America’s second green lung is being erased from the map before our eyes

The largest part of the Gran Chaco is in northern Argentina, covering the area of ​​Hungary, but it extends to the western edge of Paraguay, the eastern edge of Bolivia, and touches Brazil. Gran Saco is one of the hottest and driest parts of the continent, its forests are vast and the most diverse wildlife has evolved in them. It also plays a very important role in the environment, but from the point of view of climate change, it is capable of sequestering a large amount of carbon dioxide.

Of course, deforestation is not a product of the modern age, in fact, pieces of it have been continuously cut down for centuries to obtain areas that can be used for agricultural purposes. There is certainly a difference in the way indigenous peoples and large agricultural companies use their lands.

Everyone has heard of Argentine beef, one of the country’s main exports, and some of the cattle graze on pastures created by deforestation. Part of the grassland is still more ecologically stimulating than cropland and sequesters more carbon, but the Gran Chaco has already been completely destroyed by soy plantations and the natural vegetation cover has disappeared. Between 1998 and 2021, seven million hectares of native forest were destroyed in Argentina due to soy cultivation and beef production, and this destruction took place almost entirely in the Gran Chaco. In addition to harvesting agricultural land, forests are also harvested for wood and charcoal production, but this is a less conventional driving force.

Although deforestation rates have slowed in recent years, the Gran Chaco is still at risk, and Argentina is currently trying to strengthen trade ties with the European Union in order to export more agricultural products. The situation is somewhat ironic, as at the same time, the union will join a free trade agreement to curb deforestation in Argentina. Whether cutting down trees is good or bad is not known even among local people.

José Rolando Fernández and his sister Null are from the Bilak tribe, and although they too have pastures, the rhythm of their lives is dictated by the trees.

“The earth is our mother because we produce it and eat it. The native forest has a function that we should appreciate. The indigenous people believe that this land is our home,” Nube told Reuters.

“We as citizens have been severely affected by land encroachment. All forests lead to drought. “Trees play a very important role in the environment,” said Nyubae, adding that according to his brother, their relationship with trees is almost spiritual, and the carob trees provide them with relief in the heat.

Another farmer talked about how the microclimate of the area has changed due to the disappearance of forests. It is hot and northerly winds sweep the landscape very easily.

Clearing trees and creating pastures seems to be a temporary solution, as the soils left after deforestation quickly deteriorate, and the pastures are not productive enough to safely support large livestock. Many farmers spoke of their livestock not getting enough food and dying. Soils are usually compact and have very little water infiltration, so flash floods easily develop during heavy rains.

The rise of large-scale agriculture is not viewed negatively by all. In basically poor rural areas, they are happy if export products create jobs and boost the economy. Traditional farming methods are still popular in the Gran Chaco region, and people often earn money through illegal work.

“To condemn deforestation is to impoverish people,” said Juan de Hagen, a veterinarian and farm manager at Las Lomitas, who does not want the EU to impose things on them that reduce their economic competitiveness.

“Europe has destroyed all its land and paid no penalty,” argued the vet.

In principle, the law protects the gran chaco, but illegal logging still takes place in large areas. Since the fines are not high, the deterrent force is not great, and since 2009, the forests of Gran Chaco have been classified into three different categories. The first category includes those that should not be altered due to their nature conservation value, the second category includes those that are permitted to be cut with appropriate restoration work, and the last category includes those that are not practical. Prevents deforestation. This may not be such a big problem, but in accordance with lobby interests, area reclassifications are frequent and therefore valuable forest areas are also victims.

The forest is still a source of food or medicinal herbs for many tribes, and with the destruction of trees, these people are also separated by moving to other areas and bored with ecotourism opportunities. The habitats of many highly protected and iconic animals, such as the jaguar or the giant hippopotamus, are also disappearing.

Gran Chaco’s countryside could soon be transformed again, as the less fertile soil is still good for growing energy crops. Jatropha species may be suitable for biodiesel, but sorghum, a drought-tolerant cereal plant, can also be planted in large areas. They also protect the issues of tribal people and nature.

Indigenous people who farm in their backyards are forced to look at what is happening around them, how their villages are being changed by global trade and food policy.

“The reality for us as an indigenous community is that we are not part of these agreements. We have never participated in the negotiations. We have never been considered,” Nubare said.